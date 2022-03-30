Brokerages Set Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Price Target at $168.00

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.00.

CFRUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 152 to CHF 165 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 169 to CHF 184 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of CFRUY traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,339. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $15.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

