Brokerages Set Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Target Price at C$18.14

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ERF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total transaction of C$1,663,486.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,374,986.30.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$16.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92. The firm has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 14.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.19. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$6.09 and a 12-month high of C$18.74.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$326.26 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.8899999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.12%.

Enerplus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.