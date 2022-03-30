Brokerages Set Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT at $137.86

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $85.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.22. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,274.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 51.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth about $95,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

