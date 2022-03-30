Brokerages Set Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Price Target at $233.67

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.67.

HCHDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 391 ($5.12) to GBX 376 ($4.93) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 200 ($2.62) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.99.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

