Brokerages Set Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Target Price at GBX 381.60

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 353.83 ($4.63).

A number of research firms have weighed in on KGF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.85) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.85) to GBX 295 ($3.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.65) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 313 ($4.10) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

KGF traded up GBX 10.70 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 274.60 ($3.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,635,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,777,794. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 300.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 325.11. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 389.67 ($5.10). The stock has a market cap of £5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a yield of 2.95%. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,386 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

