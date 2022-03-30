Brokerages Set Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) PT at $40.50

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Radware by 0.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,116,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,798,000 after acquiring an additional 35,151 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 2.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,567,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,290,000 after buying an additional 70,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,994,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,048,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Radware by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,842,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,738,000 after buying an additional 860,799 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,707,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Radware stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. Radware has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $42.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 205.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $76.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.35 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

