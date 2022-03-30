Brokerages Set Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Price Target at $17.90

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sovos Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sovos Brands has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $189.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sovos Brands will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

