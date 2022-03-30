Brokerages Set The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Target Price at $21.75

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $519.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.75 and a beta of 2.53.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,109,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Pennant Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after buying an additional 148,342 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

