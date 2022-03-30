Brokerages Set Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Price Target at $9.85

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.85.

UTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

UTI traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 322,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,284. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $298.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.26. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. Analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 23,086.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

