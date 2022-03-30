Brokers Set Expectations for SBI Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for SBI in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban expects that the company will post earnings of $13.58 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SBI’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

OTCMKTS SBHGF opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.04. SBI has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $31.19.

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business; Asset Management Business; and Biotechnology, Healthcare and Medical Informatics Business segments. The company offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX margin trading; online securities; exchange and transaction services related to digital assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

