Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 237,985 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,428,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,985 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $70,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,365,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.