Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 1,350,897 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350,897 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $38,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after acquiring an additional 638,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 10.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,849,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,942,000 after purchasing an additional 275,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

SUMO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

SUMO opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

