Brown Advisory Inc. Has $32.08 Million Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 395.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,205 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $32,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average is $86.05.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $36,261.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,345 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,450. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

