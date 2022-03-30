Brown Advisory Inc. Has $89.50 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,085 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 168,559 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $89,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,613 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,358 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,874 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $190.94 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.31 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $144.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.04 and its 200 day moving average is $174.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.