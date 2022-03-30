Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,066,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $79,597,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,368,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $2,374,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $557,000.

NYSE ZWS opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Zurn Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Zurn Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZWS. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

