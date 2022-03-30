Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,204,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666,722 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.07% of EVO Payments worth $158,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVOP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 37.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,019,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,498,000 after acquiring an additional 829,053 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in EVO Payments by 37.6% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 326,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 89,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EVO Payments by 14,471.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 71,633 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in EVO Payments by 11.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 421,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after buying an additional 43,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in EVO Payments by 15.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 236,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

In other EVO Payments news, Director Gregory S. Pope bought 20,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $452,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $30.46.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.51 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVOP. TheStreet upgraded EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

