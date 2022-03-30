Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 149,429 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $26,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

NYSE IR opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.20. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

