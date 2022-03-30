Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,134,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530,638 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.70% of Leslie’s worth $121,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,022,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,783,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,189,000 after acquiring an additional 472,095 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of LESL opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

