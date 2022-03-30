Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,110,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 214,144 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.73% of Bruker worth $93,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bruker by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 153,140 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 24.3% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 24.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $68.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $61.42 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRKR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

About Bruker (Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.