Brown Advisory Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $737,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $986,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $4,948,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $68.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

