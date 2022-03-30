Brown Advisory Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after buying an additional 6,592,022 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,249,000 after buying an additional 79,453 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $916,455,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after buying an additional 3,293,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after buying an additional 1,548,506 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $136.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.79.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.579 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

