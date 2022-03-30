Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $320,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after buying an additional 12,133,586 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 270,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 32,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.06. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.