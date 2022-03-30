Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $190.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.04 and its 200-day moving average is $174.56. American Express has a one year low of $140.31 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

