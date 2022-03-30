Brown Advisory Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 70.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $326.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

