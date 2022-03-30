Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 3,053 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $82,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.9% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 21,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $317.71 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.40 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

