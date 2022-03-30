Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 565 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,505,000 after purchasing an additional 133,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,585,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,985,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,285,000 after buying an additional 44,337 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,830,000 after purchasing an additional 139,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $144.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.69. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.10 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.43%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.