Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 700 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 90,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000.

Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $90.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.99.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

