BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$133.00 at Scotiabank

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.76% from the company’s previous close.

DOO has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BRP in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$136.36.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$102.50 on Monday. BRP has a 12 month low of C$73.74 and a 12 month high of C$129.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$93.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$105.06.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

