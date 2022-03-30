Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.20

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.20 and traded as high as $19.00. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 170,704 shares trading hands.

BBW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $306.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.99.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $129.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $142,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 15,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $285,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBW. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,283,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 101,925 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 78,180 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at $1,454,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at $1,415,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

