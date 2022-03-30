Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.09.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

NYSE BLDR traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.42. 30,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,296. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

