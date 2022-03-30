Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives $2,019.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,019.50.

BZLFY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.78) to GBX 2,400 ($31.44) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($36.68) to GBX 2,935 ($38.45) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

BZLFY traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.93. The company had a trading volume of 18,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $40.57.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

