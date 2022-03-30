Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $190.90 and last traded at $190.90. Approximately 2,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,158,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.63.

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.18 and a 200 day moving average of $255.80. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

