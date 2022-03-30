BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Stock Price Up 19.2%

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 19.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.1583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

