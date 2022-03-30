Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of CBT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,145. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cabot has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 86.55%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 27,739 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,271,000 after acquiring an additional 265,802 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 428.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.