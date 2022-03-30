CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Hits New 52-Week High at $312.93

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $312.93 and last traded at $312.93, with a volume of 1041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $308.81.

Several research firms have commented on CACI. Barclays started coverage on CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.58.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

