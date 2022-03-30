Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Update

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRNCY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 245 ($3.21) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.89) to GBX 227 ($2.97) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

CRNCY stock remained flat at $$5.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.65. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.17.

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

