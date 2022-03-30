Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 164.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $477.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

CALM opened at $51.96 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $52.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,151,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,542,000 after purchasing an additional 384,697 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,360,000 after purchasing an additional 79,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,274,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,134,000 after purchasing an additional 28,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,320,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 14.8% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,285,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,489,000 after purchasing an additional 165,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

