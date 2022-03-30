California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 111,873 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 111,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $5,344,173.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 497,336 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $24,722,572.56.

On Monday, March 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,055 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $220,650.75.

On Monday, March 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,494 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $2,862,742.74.

On Thursday, January 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $447,984.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,127,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $5,470,000.00.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.28.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRC. State Street Corp grew its position in California Resources by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,053 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in California Resources in the third quarter valued at $41,000,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in California Resources by 2,918.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,882,000 after purchasing an additional 993,406 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in California Resources by 572.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 915,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,812,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,309,000 after purchasing an additional 662,943 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

