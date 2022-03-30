Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.40 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.88.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.