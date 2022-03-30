Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Price Target to $4.50

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Jushi from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday.

Get Jushi alerts:

OTCMKTS:JUSHF opened at $2.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. Jushi has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.