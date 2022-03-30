Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$155.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a C$132.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$168.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching C$170.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,726. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$158.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$157.46. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$125.00 and a 12-month high of C$171.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.733 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.70%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director James E. O’connor bought 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$168.27 per share, with a total value of C$97,430.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,843,616.47. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.60, for a total value of C$1,244,781.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,016,826.07. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,101 shares of company stock worth $4,488,891.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

