Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (CVE:NET)

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

