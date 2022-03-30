Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives $40.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.86.

CSIQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $36.22. 21,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

