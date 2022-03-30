Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Down 29.5% in March

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,200 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the February 28th total of 962,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.7 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of CDUAF traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,571. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.