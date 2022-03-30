Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.63, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of CADL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a current ratio of 20.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. Candel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $14.78.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Candel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.
