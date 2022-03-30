Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Coursera (NYSE:COUR)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

COUR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coursera from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

COUR opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74. Coursera has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of -16.18.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 28.61% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $848,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $290,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,244 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Coursera by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at $193,539,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth $137,723,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,474,000 after buying an additional 3,379,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,947,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,037,000 after buying an additional 1,437,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

