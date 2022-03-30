Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $1.43 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $247.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.19. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $184.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.61.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.