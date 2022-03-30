Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $31.97 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12. The company has a market cap of $297.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

