Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $235,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $316.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.86 and a 200-day moving average of $320.52. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $269.31 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

