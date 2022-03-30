Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases New Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,117 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Benchmark cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.98 and its 200 day moving average is $97.83. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $124.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

